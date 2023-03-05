Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.1% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after buying an additional 3,835,305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,890,000 after buying an additional 671,591 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,524,000 after buying an additional 277,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after buying an additional 1,560,781 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. 2,439,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

