Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,005 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,212. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.