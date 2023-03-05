Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 498.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 100.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

SPDN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 3,651,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

