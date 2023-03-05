Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 162,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,000. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 1.6% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,825,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $53.46. 1,172,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,175. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

