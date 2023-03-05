Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 330,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,167. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

