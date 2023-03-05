Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WJ Interests LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43,216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,056 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $91.78. 2,101,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

