Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. LKQ comprises 2.8% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. 2,857,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,682. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,345,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.