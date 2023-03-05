Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 4,411 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 651,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 466,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 130,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,954 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11.

