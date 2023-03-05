Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 8,628 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 453,476 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,864,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 326,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,743,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 197,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 83,659 shares during the period.

KRBN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.35. 96,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,549. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

