Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trims Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. cut its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,289,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087,542 shares during the period. Zeta Global comprises approximately 0.4% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 1.59% of Zeta Global worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $59,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Zeta Global Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 248.74% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,160,758.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,106,622 shares in the company, valued at $162,193,683.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.