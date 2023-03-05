Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -444.43%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 164,186 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.