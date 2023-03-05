Komodo Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.19 million and approximately $785,676.77 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00171907 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00070903 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00048671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001663 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

