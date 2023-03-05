Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,561,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 14,954,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 395.5 days.
Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of KKPNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
