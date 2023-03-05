Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,561,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 14,954,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 395.5 days.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KKPNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

