Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Acquires 120,000 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,467,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. NU makes up 17.4% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.70% of NU worth $142,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NU opened at $4.68 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

