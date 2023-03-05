Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KTB. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $6,735,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $840,000.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

