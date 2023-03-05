Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KTB. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $6,735,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $840,000.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.