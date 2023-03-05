Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KTB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

KTB opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 479,542 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 368,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after acquiring an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

