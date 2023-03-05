Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $80.16 Million Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,098,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084,325 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy makes up 8.8% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $80,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after buying an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

