Kopernik Global Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,959,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. New Gold accounts for about 0.3% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

