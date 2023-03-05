Kora Management LP Increases Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Kora Management LP increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,545,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395,000 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for about 9.9% of Kora Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kora Management LP owned about 0.16% of NU worth $33,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $12,675,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

NYSE:NU opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

