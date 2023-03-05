Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 1,354 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.51.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $625.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,014,752. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

