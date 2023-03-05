Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 2,044 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $294.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.09 and its 200 day moving average is $280.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

