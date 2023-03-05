Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $22.59 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

