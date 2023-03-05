Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF makes up about 0.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2,745.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 985,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 950,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 569.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 71,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

