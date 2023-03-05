Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 12,985 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth $921,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMP stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $67.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

