Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 303,210 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 13.64% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $34,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,406,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88.

