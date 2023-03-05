Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 453 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Performance

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $319.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.27 and a 200 day moving average of $354.73. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

