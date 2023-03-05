Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $290.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $232.97 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.42 and its 200-day moving average is $299.02.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.
