Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $20.54 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5,381.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649,486 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $34.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.