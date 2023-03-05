Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $563,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

