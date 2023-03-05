Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $957,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

