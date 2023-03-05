Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,575,000 after purchasing an additional 403,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after buying an additional 247,669 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,690,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $78.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $86.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

