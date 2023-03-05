Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 4,712 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
BUD opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $63.45.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
