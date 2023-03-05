Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 7,019 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in RingCentral by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Up 8.7 %

RingCentral stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $129.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Barclays raised their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

