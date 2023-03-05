Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 172 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

