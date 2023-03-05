Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 590 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $406.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $303.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

