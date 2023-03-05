Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 2.4 %

Boeing stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,496,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,278. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.22.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

