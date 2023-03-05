Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.04. 3,725,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,519. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.49. The stock has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

