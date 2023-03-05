Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 1.2% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. 1,850,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

