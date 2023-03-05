Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 4.2% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

