Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 239,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of KRKNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,259. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

