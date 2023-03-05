Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 57,634 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,549 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive accounts for 0.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

