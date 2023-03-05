Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

