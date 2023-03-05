Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 45,741 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,741 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ChargePoint worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,533 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 954,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 525,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.34.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,422,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at $205,118,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,422,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at $205,118,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 637,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,277.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

