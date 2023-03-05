Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $111.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $106.76 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.