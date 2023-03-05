Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 2,265,315 Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,350,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265,315 shares during the quarter. Zhihu accounts for approximately 1.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Zhihu by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth about $183,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Zhihu Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $1.61 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.