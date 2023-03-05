Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

MELI opened at $1,226.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,070.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $955.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

