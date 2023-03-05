Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.09. 5,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.90. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $63.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KHNGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

