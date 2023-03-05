KWB Wealth Acquires Shares of 5,460 JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,857,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 117,269 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 11,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $57.18.

