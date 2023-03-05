KWB Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KWB Wealth reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,511.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

