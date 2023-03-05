KWB Wealth Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

KWB Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 116.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,433,000 after buying an additional 1,025,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after purchasing an additional 814,769 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Edison International by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,347,000 after buying an additional 747,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

